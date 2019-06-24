Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre
  2. Bodies of missing climbers recovered in Himalayas
  3. Click on 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific stories
  4. Live updates on Monday 24 June 2019

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Bodies of missing climbers recovered in Himalayas

    The bodies of seven climbers who went missing last month have been recovered in the Himalayas, officials say.

    Nandi Devi
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A rescue team is searching for the body of an eighth climber, according to Indian officials who spoke to the BBC.

    Four Britons, including University of York lecturer Richard Payne, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian made up the group, who had been attempting to climb India's second highest peak.

    They went missing in a ridge between two glaciers near Nanda Devi last month.

    The group was led by experienced British mountain guide Martin Moran, whose Scotland-based company, Moran Mountain, has run numerous expeditions in the Indian Himalayas.

    Their bodies were spotted by an Indian rescue mission earlier this month, but attempts to retrieve them were postponed after a helicopter failed multiple times to drop rescuers on the peak.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 06:31 York to London Kings Cross is currently running 43 minutes late
    • The 06:54 Doncaster to London Kings Cross is running 40 minutes late
    • The 06:53 from Wakefield to London Kings Cross is posted as delayed

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  3. Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre

    A man's been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Sheffield city centre.

    Arundel Gate
    Copyright: Google

    Police say they received a call from the Ambulance Service to Arundel Gate just after 22:00 last night.

    The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital.

    A cordon remains in place this morning as police investigate.

Back to top