Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The bodies of seven climbers who went missing last month have been recovered in the Himalayas, officials say.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A rescue team is searching for the body of an eighth climber, according to Indian officials who spoke to the BBC.

Four Britons, including University of York lecturer Richard Payne, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian made up the group, who had been attempting to climb India's second highest peak.

They went missing in a ridge between two glaciers near Nanda Devi last month.

The group was led by experienced British mountain guide Martin Moran, whose Scotland-based company, Moran Mountain, has run numerous expeditions in the Indian Himalayas.

Their bodies were spotted by an Indian rescue mission earlier this month, but attempts to retrieve them were postponed after a helicopter failed multiple times to drop rescuers on the peak.