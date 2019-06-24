Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre
- Bodies of missing climbers recovered in Himalayas
- Live updates on Monday 24 June 2019
By Andrew Barton
Bodies of missing climbers recovered in Himalayas
The bodies of seven climbers who went missing last month have been recovered in the Himalayas, officials say.
A rescue team is searching for the body of an eighth climber, according to Indian officials who spoke to the BBC.
Four Britons, including University of York lecturer Richard Payne, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian made up the group, who had been attempting to climb India's second highest peak.
They went missing in a ridge between two glaciers near Nanda Devi last month.
The group was led by experienced British mountain guide Martin Moran, whose Scotland-based company, Moran Mountain, has run numerous expeditions in the Indian Himalayas.
Their bodies were spotted by an Indian rescue mission earlier this month, but attempts to retrieve them were postponed after a helicopter failed multiple times to drop rescuers on the peak.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Man found unconscious in Sheffield city centre
A man's been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Sheffield city centre.
Police say they received a call from the Ambulance Service to Arundel Gate just after 22:00 last night.
The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital.
A cordon remains in place this morning as police investigate.