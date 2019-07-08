Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Two arrested after girl, 12, dies in M61 hit-and-run
Two people from West Yorkshire have been arrested over the hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old girl on a motorway.
The victim, named by police as Sana Patel, of Blackburn, died at the scene on the M61 in Lancashire.
She was a passenger in a Nissan Qashqai, which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday at about 22:45.
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction eight and Bolton West/Rivington services.
Lancashire Police said a 23-year-old woman from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury was also detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Both remain in custody.