West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say.

West Yorkshire Police Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley.

Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".

She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair.

Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.