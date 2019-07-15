Live

West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Police 'concerns' for missing 14-year-old

    A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say.

    Jasmina Konecova
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

    Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley.

    Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".

    She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair.

    Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.

