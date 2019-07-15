West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say. Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley. Police say they have "concerns for her welfare". She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair. Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Police 'concerns' for missing 14-year-old
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in West Yorkshire, police say.
Jasmina Konecova was last seen at 19:00 on Friday in Keighley.
Police say they have "concerns for her welfare".
She's described as a white eastern European female, with slim, brown hair.
Officers say she is most likely wearing a burgundy dress and burgundy coat.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Read more