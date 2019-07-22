Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
By Oli Constable
Fahim Hersi death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder over a stabbing outside a cinema in Sheffield last year.
Noel Ramsay-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Sheffield, is due to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.
He is accused of killing Fahim Hersi, 22, who was stabbed in the chest outside Cineworld on 21 September.
Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, will also appear in court charged with assisting an offender.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman and three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder had been released without charge.
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 Catcliffe to J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32 M18, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However, the 09:08 Doncaster to Hull via Selby service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Five injured in 'large-scale disorder' in Bradford
Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being stabbed in "large-scale disorder" in Bradford city centre.
It happened at about 03:30 on Sunday morning, following a fight inside the Village nightclub on Sackville Street.
A total of five people were injured after suffering stab or slash wounds, with fighting spilling out onto Westgate.
Five men, aged between 19 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses to get in touch - especially those who may have mobile phone footage.