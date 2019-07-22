Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time. However, the 09:08 Doncaster to Hull via Selby service has been cancelled. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Lincoln city centre stab investigation
Inquiries are continuing this morning after a man was found with serious stab wounds in Lincoln.
St Benedicts Square was cordoned off yesterday after officers were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning.
The victim was taken to Lincoln County Hospital with serious injuries which police believe were caused by an attacker using a broken bottle.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.
Five injured in 'large-scale disorder' in Bradford
Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being stabbed in "large-scale disorder" in Bradford city centre.
It happened at about 03:30 on Sunday morning, following a fight inside the Village nightclub on Sackville Street.
A total of five people were injured after suffering stab or slash wounds, with fighting spilling out onto Westgate.
Five men, aged between 19 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses to get in touch - especially those who may have mobile phone footage.