Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who'd been found injured in a doorway in Hull died in hospital.

The 58-year-old was discovered unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Sunday after emergency services had been called to the scene at about 05:40.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition throughout the day before he died last night.

His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out in order to establish a cause of death.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remains in police custody.