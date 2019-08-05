Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However..
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J50 for A61 to J51 for A684 Leeming Bar.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound from J50, A61 (Ripon) to J51, A684 (Leeming Bar), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A6181 West Yorkshire southbound
A6181 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at Little Horton Lane.
A6181 West Yorkshire - A6181 Prince's Way in Bradford closed outbound at the Little Horton Lane junction, because of emergency repairs.
Murder investigation after man found in Hull doorway dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who'd been found injured in a doorway in Hull died in hospital.
The 58-year-old was discovered unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Sunday after emergency services had been called to the scene at about 05:40.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition throughout the day before he died last night.
His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out in order to establish a cause of death.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remains in police custody.