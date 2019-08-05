Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live

  1. Prime Minister in Boston for NHS funding announcement

    The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit a hospital in Lincolnshire for the official announcement of an extra £1.8bn in funding for the NHS in England.

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: Yui Mok/PA Wire

    A total of £850m of that sum will be shared among 20 hospitals across the country, of which Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is being awarded £21m to ease pressure on its A&E department.

    Earlier this year, Care Quality Commission inspectors criticised Boston’s A&E, saying there was significant overcrowding and unacceptable waiting times for patients.

    The rest of the £850m sum will go on infrastructure, including buildings.

    Responding to the funding announcement, the Health Foundation healthcare charity said "years of under-investment in the NHS's infrastructure means this extra money risks being little more than a drop in the ocean".

    Ben Gershlick, from the charity, added that NHS facilities in England were "in major disrepair", with a £6bn maintenance backlog.

  2. Murder investigation after man found in Hull doorway dies

    A murder investigation has been launched after a man who'd been found injured in a doorway in Hull died in hospital.

    Charles Brady Court
    Copyright: Google

    The 58-year-old was discovered unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Sunday after emergency services had been called to the scene at about 05:40.

    He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition throughout the day before he died last night.

    His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out in order to establish a cause of death.

    A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remains in police custody.

