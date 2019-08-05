Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A total of £850m of that sum will be shared among 20 hospitals across the country, of which Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is being awarded £21m to ease pressure on its A&E department.
Earlier this year, Care Quality Commission inspectors criticised Boston’s A&E, saying there was significant overcrowding and unacceptable waiting times for patients.
The rest of the £850m sum will go on infrastructure, including buildings.
Responding to the funding announcement, the Health Foundation healthcare charity said "years of under-investment in the NHS's infrastructure means this extra money risks being little more than a drop in the ocean".
Ben Gershlick, from the charity, added that NHS facilities in England were "in major disrepair", with a £6bn maintenance backlog.
Murder investigation after man found in Hull doorway dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who'd been found injured in a doorway in Hull died in hospital.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The 58-year-old was discovered unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Sunday after emergency services had been called to the scene at about 05:40.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition throughout the day before he died last night.
His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out in order to establish a cause of death.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remains in police custody.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Prime Minister in Boston for NHS funding announcement
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit a hospital in Lincolnshire for the official announcement of an extra £1.8bn in funding for the NHS in England.
A total of £850m of that sum will be shared among 20 hospitals across the country, of which Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is being awarded £21m to ease pressure on its A&E department.
Earlier this year, Care Quality Commission inspectors criticised Boston’s A&E, saying there was significant overcrowding and unacceptable waiting times for patients.
The rest of the £850m sum will go on infrastructure, including buildings.
Responding to the funding announcement, the Health Foundation healthcare charity said "years of under-investment in the NHS's infrastructure means this extra money risks being little more than a drop in the ocean".
Ben Gershlick, from the charity, added that NHS facilities in England were "in major disrepair", with a £6bn maintenance backlog.
Murder investigation after man found in Hull doorway dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who'd been found injured in a doorway in Hull died in hospital.
The 58-year-old was discovered unconscious at Charles Brady Court on Sunday after emergency services had been called to the scene at about 05:40.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition throughout the day before he died last night.
His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out in order to establish a cause of death.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remains in police custody.