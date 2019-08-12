Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Live Reporting
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J26 for M606 to J27 for M621.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's very slow on M62 eastbound from J26, M606 (Chain Bar) to J27, M621 (Gildersome), because of a break down.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J35 for A629 Cowley Hill Rotherham to J36 for A61 Barnsley South.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound from J35, A629 (Rotherham) to J36, A61 (Barnsley South), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, at J29 for M1.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 exit slip road blocked westbound at J29, M1 (Lofthouse), because of an accident.
Severe accident: A628 West Yorkshire both ways
A628 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between Castlegate Drive and Sandy Gate Lane.
A628 West Yorkshire - A628 Castle Syke Hill in High Ackworth closed and it's very slow in both directions between the Castlegate Drive junction and the Sandy Gate Lane junction, because of an accident.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However, the 08:57 York to Kings Cross service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Appeal over girl, 15, missing from Leeds
A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Leeds overnight and police are asking for help finding her.
Aya Othman was last seen in the Woodhouse area at about 22:00 on Sunday.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.