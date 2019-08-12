Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time. However, the 08:57 York to Kings Cross service has been cancelled. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Appeal over girl, 15, missing from Leeds
A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Leeds overnight and police are asking for help finding her.
Aya Othman was last seen in the Woodhouse area at about 22:00 on Sunday.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
Woman airlifted to hospital after Lincoln crash
A woman's had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance following a serious collision in Lincoln.
It happened at about 15:20 yesterday afternoon on Tritton Road and involved two female pedestrians and a car.
The injured woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Another woman was also taken to hospital following the collision.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.