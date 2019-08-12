Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However, the 08:57 York to Kings Cross service has been cancelled.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Appeal over girl, 15, missing from Leeds

    A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Leeds overnight and police are asking for help finding her.

    Aya Othman
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

    Aya Othman was last seen in the Woodhouse area at about 22:00 on Sunday.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

  3. Woman airlifted to hospital after Lincoln crash

    A woman's had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance following a serious collision in Lincoln.

    It happened at about 15:20 yesterday afternoon on Tritton Road and involved two female pedestrians and a car.

    The injured woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

    Another woman was also taken to hospital following the collision.

    Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Back to top