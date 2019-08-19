Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable

  1. Concerns grow for missing 80-year-old Barnsley man

    An 80-year-old man is still missing from his home in Barnsley despite a search by nearly 50 police officers.

    Brian Tomlinson
    Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

    Brian Tomlinson was last at about 16:00 on Friday at his home in the Hemingfield area.

    He is described as about 5ft 8ins tall with a skinny build and grey hair.

    Over the last 24 hours a team of 46 officers, volunteers from Mountain Rescue and fire crews from South Yorkshire, as well as the police drone and helicopter have been looking for him.

    Brian Tomlinson
    Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

    Supt Colin McFarlane said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s safety and so are his family - it is extremely important that we find him as soon as possible.

    “We believe he is on foot, so could have travelled anywhere in the town. He may also be in a confused state."

    Police want people in the area to check their gardens and outbuildings to see if Mr Tomlinson has taken refuge there.

