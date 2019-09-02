Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigations are continuing this morning after a man's body was found near The Deep aquarium in Hull at the weekend.

The body was discovered in the mud banks next to the tourist attraction, near the River Hull, on Saturday.

Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25, according to Humberside Police.

The force said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.