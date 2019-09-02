Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Andrew Barton

  1. Inquiry after man's body found near The Deep in Hull

    Investigations are continuing this morning after a man's body was found near The Deep aquarium in Hull at the weekend.

    Hull from the air
    Copyright: Google

    The body was discovered in the mud banks next to the tourist attraction, near the River Hull, on Saturday.

    Emergency services and the coastguard helped to recover the body at about 13:25, according to Humberside Police.

    The force said an investigation to try and identify the man and find out the circumstances of his death was under way.

