Huddersfield M62 crash: Latest updates

This was the scene a few minutes ago as traffic was being held following a serious crash on the M62 eastbound.

People in the tailbacks have said it's "gridlocked" near junction 22 for Huddersfield.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, with traffic on the westbound carriageway also running slow.

West Yorkshire Police has said one person has suffered serious injuries in the crash, which involves an HGV.