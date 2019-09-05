Yorkshire scenes
Live

Huddersfield M62 crash: Latest updates

  1. Traffic 'gridlocked' following M62 crash

    This was the scene a few minutes ago as traffic was being held following a serious crash on the M62 eastbound.

    Traffic following the crash
    Copyright: Highways England/Crown Copyright

    People in the tailbacks have said it's "gridlocked" near junction 22 for Huddersfield.

    The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, with traffic on the westbound carriageway also running slow.

    West Yorkshire Police has said one person has suffered serious injuries in the crash, which involves an HGV.

  2. M62 crash: Diversion in place after HGV crash

    Following a crash involving a lorry on the M62 eastbound near Huddersfield, a diversion is now in place.

    There are currently major tailbacks on the motorway following the incident, so drivers are being warned to avoid the area if at all possible:

  3. Fire crews help remove casualty at M62 crash scene

    Firefighters helped remove a person from a vehicle at the scene of the crash on the M62, it's been confirmed.

    West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says its crews were involved in the "extrication" of a casualty following the crash.

    Police confirmed to the BBC earlier that one person was seriously injured in the incident which involved an HGV.

  5. Person 'seriously injured' in M62 crash

    One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the M62, police confirm.

    The M62 traffic
    Copyright: Highways England/Crown Copyright

    It follows emergency services being called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway near Huddersfield at about 10:45 to reports of a collision.

    A number of vehicles are involved, including a HGV.

    The road has been closed between junctions 22 and 23 and could remain shut for a "number of hours", West Yorkshire Police said.

  6. M62 closed eastbound at Huddersfield following crash

    The M62 eastbound is currently closed due to a "serious" crash.

    Traffic on the M62
    Copyright: Highways England/Crown Copyright

    It's happened between junction 22 for Huddersfield and junction 23 at Rishworth Moor.

    The road is expected to be closed "for some time", West Yorkshire Police says.

    Highways England say traffic on the westbound carriageway is also running slowly.

