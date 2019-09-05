Huddersfield M62 crash: Latest updates

This was the scene a few minutes ago as traffic was being held following a serious crash on the M62 eastbound. People in the tailbacks have said it's "gridlocked" near junction 22 for Huddersfield. The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, with traffic on the westbound carriageway also running slow. West Yorkshire Police has said one person has suffered serious injuries in the crash, which involves an HGV.
Traffic 'gridlocked' following M62 crash
M62 crash: Diversion in place after HGV crash
Following a crash involving a lorry on the M62 eastbound near Huddersfield, a diversion is now in place.
There are currently major tailbacks on the motorway following the incident, so drivers are being warned to avoid the area if at all possible:
Fire crews help remove casualty at M62 crash scene
Firefighters helped remove a person from a vehicle at the scene of the crash on the M62, it's been confirmed.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says its crews were involved in the "extrication" of a casualty following the crash.
Police confirmed to the BBC earlier that one person was seriously injured in the incident which involved an HGV.
'Avoid' M62 following crash - Police
West Yorkshire Police are asking people to avoid using the M62 eastbound following a crash earlier:
Person 'seriously injured' in M62 crash
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on the M62, police confirm.
It follows emergency services being called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway near Huddersfield at about 10:45 to reports of a collision.
A number of vehicles are involved, including a HGV.
The road has been closed between junctions 22 and 23 and could remain shut for a "number of hours", West Yorkshire Police said.
M62 closed eastbound at Huddersfield following crash
Highways England say traffic on the westbound carriageway is also running slowly.