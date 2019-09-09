Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Andrew Barton
'I've got a mortgage, a house, a car - we're not trouble'
Pritti Mistry & Dan Wainwright
BBC News
What became of some of the 17,000 refugees allowed to settle in Britain after fleeing the Syrian war?Read more
Three charged with murder after man found dead in house
Three men have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Wakefield.
The body of 42-year-old Jonathan Dews, from Batley, was found at a house on Brighton Street on Friday after police were called to reports of a fire.
Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, Jordan Metcalfe, 24, of Fairland Avenue, Pontefract and Nathan Redmond, 21, of Brighton Street, Wakefield, have all been charged with murder.
All three are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court later this morning.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or and heard any disturbance from the house on Brighton Street or saw any suspicious behaviour to come forward.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.