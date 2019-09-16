Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A council accidentally sent the contact details of hundreds of people, including a rape victim, in an email about a strip club licence renewal.

Sheffield City Council apologised after it disclosed the email addresses of people who had commented on Spearmint Rhino's application to each other.

One of those affected was Sammy Woodhouse, a victim of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham. In a tweet, she said the authority were "absolute fools".

Ms Woodhouse, who waived her right to anonymity to help other victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, said the email update was sent to 300 people, who could all see each other's details.

Steve Lonnia, head of licensing at Sheffield City Council, said: "We unreservedly apologise for this error, which led to the disclosure of the personal email addresses of consultees in the Spearmint Rhino licensing application.

He said the council would now review the way communications of this kind were made.

It comes as a decision on whether to renew the venue's Sexual Entertainment Licence is due to be taken today.