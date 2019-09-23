Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Thousands of spectators turned out across Yorkshire over the weekend to mark the start of the UCI Road World Championships.

The race is the pinnacle event in the international road cycling calendar and is the first time it has been held in the UK since 1982.

It opened on Saturday with the para-cycling international setting out from Beverley, Tadcaster and Wetherby before finishing in Harrogate.

Britain's Sarah Storey, who won the women's C5 road race, said she had not seen comparable crowds since the London Paralympics.

More than 1,000 riders are competing across the county over nine days.

All of the races finish in Harrogate, where there are dozens of road closures .

The men's and women's junior individual time trials will take place later today.