Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York,BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York,BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M62 westbound at J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Thousands watch Yorkshire UCI Road World Championships
Thousands of spectators turned out across Yorkshire over the weekend to mark the start of the UCI Road World Championships.
The race is the pinnacle event in the international road cycling calendar and is the first time it has been held in the UK since 1982.
It opened on Saturday with the para-cycling international setting out from Beverley, Tadcaster and Wetherby before finishing in Harrogate.
Britain's Sarah Storey, who won the women's C5 road race, said she had not seen comparable crowds since the London Paralympics.
More than 1,000 riders are competing across the county over nine days.
All of the races finish in Harrogate, where there are dozens of road closures.
The men's and women's junior individual time trials will take place later today.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett to J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M1 southbound from J40, A638 (Ossett) to J39, A636 (Wakefield), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Wakefield Academies wound up after £2m loss in collapse
Schools that lost £2m when an academy trust collapsed are set to find out if they will get any of the money back after the company is wound up.
With liquidation expected to begin later this month, former staff and trustees have criticised management of Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT).
They said chief executive Mike Ramsay was paid more than £270,000 while teachers were left "begging" for funds.
His computer company, which supplied software to schools under the trust's control, received £522,000.
Former office manager Kirstie Whipp said: "Anything Mike wanted Mike would get, he always had the best phone, the best laptop, best iPad, we used the most expensive equipment."
Among the claims made against him are allegations he paid £1,500 to install railings at WCAT's headquarters to keep his dogs in and the trust paid for them and "orchestrated" a tender process to to let his daughter win a £123,000 contract for clerking services.
Mr Ramsay denies any wrongdoing while at the trust.
Inside Out (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire) examines the demise of Wakefield City Academies Trust on BBC One at 19:30 tonight.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A631 South Yorkshire both ways
A631 South Yorkshire both ways severe accident, from Meadow Drive to B6463 Stripe Road.
A631 South Yorkshire - A631 Tickhill Road in Tickhill blocked and stationary in both directions from the Meadow Drive junction to the B6463 Stripe Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett to J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M1 northbound from J40, A638 (Ossett) to J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time