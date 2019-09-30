Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Oli Constable
Toddler grave picture shared 'to end knife crime'
A photograph of a 17-month-old boy shovelling earth into his Sheffield father's grave has been shared in an attempt to put a stop to violent crime.
Lewis Bagshaw, 21, was stabbed to death in Southey, Sheffield, in July.
His friend Jordan Kissack posted a photo on Facebook of Mr Bagshaw's son Carter putting soil on his coffin as he was buried on 18 September.
Carter's mother Olivia Keeley said she hoped the image "stops just one person from picking up a knife or a gun".
Jervaise Bennett, of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, and a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with murdering Mr Bagshaw.
Mr Kissack, whose post has been shared hundreds of times, wrote: "Just a little advice for people that carry/use knives and guns. STOP!"
Dozens of flood warnings in force around coast
Hope Valley line 'not fit for purpose' - Mayor
Passengers travelling on the railway line between Sheffield and Manchester are being treated like "second class citizens", according to the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region.
Dan Jarvis says the the Hope Valley line "isn't fit for purpose" following the announcement that upgrade works have been delayed.
Work to build new passing loops to help speed up journey times and plans to increase passenger capacity had been due to be completed by 2022, but has now been put back by 12 months.
Mr Jarvis said: "The Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester connects 4.2m people, and the current service frequency and journey times are not fit for purpose.
"These works should have already finished, and yet still they haven’t started. This is simply not good enough."
He said he has written to Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris asking for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Wakefield) to J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M62 North Yorkshire westbound
M62 North Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J34 for A19 Selby to J33 for A162.
M62 North Yorkshire - One lane blocked and queues on M62 westbound from J34, A19 (Selby) to J33, A162 (Ferrybridge Services), because of an accident.
Appeal after attack leaves Hull man seriously injured
Police want help identifying these three young people they believe could help them in connection with an attack in Hull which left a man with life-changing injuries.
It's reported that a man was hit in the face during the attack on Southbridge Road at about 20:30 on Saturday 24 August.
The three people in the picture above could help police with their investigation, which in total involved about 10 youths, police say.
Woman in 50s shot in 'targeted attack'
'Mindless vandals' smash medieval chapel window
"Mindless vandals" have smashed a medieval window at a 15th century chapel in Knaresborough.
The window at the Chapel of Our Lady of the Crag, on Abbey Road, was broken between 8 and 10 September.
North Yorkshire Police said vandals had ripped a protective metal grill from the window before smashing it with a large boulder. The door handle was also broken.
Conservators are now assessing whether the window can be saved, and the trust responsible for the chapel has launched a fundraising appeal.
Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
Woman injured in 'targeted' Bradford shooting
A woman is being treated in hospital after being shot at a property in Bradford.
Police were called at about 23:25 last night to reports of shots being fired.
A woman in her 50s was found with injuries and taken to hospital in what police say is a "targeted" attack.
Her condition is described as stable.
Roads are closed in the area as police continue their investigations.
Time running out in York transport consultation
Today is the final chance for people to respond to a survey into how they think York's transport system should look in the future.
It's being run by York's Civic Trust, York Environment Forum and York Bus Forum and will lead to a new group being set up so people can talk directly to City of York Council about transport issues.
The Civic Trust says the survey's all about updating York's transport plan - the first time in a decade that's happened.
Saints Women end Cas' unbeaten run
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J30 for A642.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked on M62 westbound at J30, A642 (Rothwell), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J33 for A630 Catcliffe to J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J33, A630 (Catcliffe) to J32 M18, because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Inquiry into Leeds church crash
Investigations are continuing after seven people, including children and a baby, were injured when a car hit a church in Leeds.
The crash, which followed a collision with another vehicle, happened on Regent Street in the city centre just before midday on Sunday.
A 26-year-old woman passenger in the car which hit the building was left in a critical condition as a result of the crash.
The driver and other passengers in the vehicle - including two adults and the baby - suffered minor injuries.
Two children who were on the pavement when the crash happened suffered minor injuries, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A blue Audi was involved in the collision and the driver of that car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit, police said.
Scotch Corner A66 to become dual carriageway
The A66 is to be made into a dual carriageway all the way from Scotch Corner to Penrith, the government is expected to announced later.
It's part of a package of spending pledges due to be made by Chancellor Sajid Javid at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
It will include road upgrades, improved bus services and better broadband and 5G connectivity.
Man treated in hospital after being hit by bus
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre this morning.
The collision, involving a First bus, happened on York Street at about 08:05
The condition of the injured man isn't known, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Driver killed in Sheffield house crash
A man died when the car he was driving hit a house in Sheffield, police have confirmed.
The crash happened on Windmill Greenway, in the Halfway area of the city, at about 02:30 yesterday morning.
The 25-year-old driver of a Red Audi TT was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police say.
The occupants of the house were in at the time, but were not injured, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Leeds hospital buildings 'very old' - Health secretary
Hospitals in Leeds are in clear need of a major upgrade, according to the health secretary.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is one of six trusts around the country set to receive an extra £2.7bn of investment over five years.
Last year, plans were released for two new developments in the city, including a dedicated children's hospital.
Health secretary Matt Hancock says Leeds' hospital buildings are "very, very old" and need to be modernised.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, from J32A for A1 to J32 for A639 Colorado Way.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound from J32a A1(M) J41 to J32, A639 (Pontefract), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
