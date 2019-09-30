Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A photograph of a 17-month-old boy shovelling earth into his Sheffield father's grave has been shared in an attempt to put a stop to violent crime.

Jordan Kissack Copyright: Jordan Kissack

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, was stabbed to death in Southey, Sheffield, in July.

His friend Jordan Kissack posted a photo on Facebook of Mr Bagshaw's son Carter putting soil on his coffin as he was buried on 18 September.

Carter's mother Olivia Keeley said she hoped the image "stops just one person from picking up a knife or a gun".

Jervaise Bennett, of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, and a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with murdering Mr Bagshaw.

Mr Kissack, whose post has been shared hundreds of times, wrote: "Just a little advice for people that carry/use knives and guns. STOP!"