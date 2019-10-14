Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Hundreds of steampunks have descended on the Pennine village of Haworth for a festival dedicated to the genre.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The event features parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.

Tea duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit intact for the longest - is another highlight and in keeping with the movement's courteous ethos.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but from a Victorian perspective.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Sue Ryder Manorlands hospice in Oxenhope.