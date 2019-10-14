Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Steampunk festival held in Bronte's Haworth
Hundreds of steampunks have descended on the Pennine village of Haworth for a festival dedicated to the genre.
The event features parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.
Tea duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit intact for the longest - is another highlight and in keeping with the movement's courteous ethos.
Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but from a Victorian perspective.
Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Sue Ryder Manorlands hospice in Oxenhope.
Watch: Ferrybridge cooling towers demolished
Four cooling towers at a West Yorkshire power station have been demolished.
The 114-metre high towers at the Ferrybridge C site, near the A1(M) in Knottingley, took approximately 10 seconds to come down yesterday.
About 100 homes were evacuated and people gathered on the roadside and in fields to watch the controlled demolition.
The site, which had produced electricity for 50 years, was closed by power firm SSE in March 2016 as part its transition to low-carbon energy:
