Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Andrew Barton

  1. Steampunk festival held in Bronte's Haworth

    Hundreds of steampunks have descended on the Pennine village of Haworth for a festival dedicated to the genre.

    The event features parades, fashion shows, music and burlesque acts.

    Tea duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit intact for the longest - is another highlight and in keeping with the movement's courteous ethos.

    Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction which imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork but from a Victorian perspective.

    Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Sue Ryder Manorlands hospice in Oxenhope.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M621 West Yorkshire westbound

    M621 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J7 for A61 to J6 for Belle Isle Road.

    M621 West Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M621 westbound from J7, A61 (Stourton) to J6 Belle Isle Road, because of an accident.

  3. Watch: Ferrybridge cooling towers demolished

    Four cooling towers at a West Yorkshire power station have been demolished.

    The 114-metre high towers at the Ferrybridge C site, near the A1(M) in Knottingley, took approximately 10 seconds to come down yesterday.

    About 100 homes were evacuated and people gathered on the roadside and in fields to watch the controlled demolition.

    The site, which had produced electricity for 50 years, was closed by power firm SSE in March 2016 as part its transition to low-carbon energy:

    Video caption: Ferrybridge power station towers demolished

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

    M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J42 for M62 J29.

    M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road and it's heavy southbound at J42, M62 J29 (Lofthouse), because of a break down.

