Leeds United at 100: LUFC centenary celebrations

Members of the Leeds United team of 1967-74 have been reacting after being given the freedom of the city on the day the club celebrates its 100th birthday.

Eddie Gray (pictured second from right) moved from Glasgow to join Leeds United as a teenager in 1963.

He spent his entire playing career at Elland Road and managed the club on two separate occasions.

"Leeds has changed so much since I first came here and what an incredible city this is now," he said.

"To be standing here having the freedom of the city bestowed on us is just fantastic. I'm sure my teammates appreciate it and are just as delighted.

"I think [former Leeds United defender] Terry Cooper was almost in tears when he found out because it's such a great honour.

"When I joined the club, Terry was a local boy, but the one thing I've always appreciated is how welcome we've been made to feel by the people of Leeds. It's a great, great city."