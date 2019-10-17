Leeds United at 100: LUFC centenary celebrations

Leeds United at 100: 'Something special about Elland Road'
On the day Leeds United celebrates its centenary, a former player who was born and raised in the city has been reflecting on his association with the club, describing Elland Road as a "truly special stadium."
IAN HODGSON/PA WIRECopyright: IAN HODGSON/PA WIRE
Noel Whelan came through the ranks at Leeds United and broke through as a striker for the first team while still a teenager in early 1993.
"There's something special about Elland Road. There aren't many stadiums that have that kind of feeling that you know they've hosted so many great games, so many unbelievable players," he said.
"It has so much history behind it because it's original, not one of these new grounds. It gives me that tingle standing by the side of the pitch reminiscing even now.
"When you're a player you rarely keep anything, but my grandma and my mum kept every programme and newspaper cutting they could to make them into scrapbooks.
"It's only recently I've started to look back on when I was playing at Elland Road, when I was scoring goals - and it's quite emotional at times."
Leeds United at 100: Former players send birthday wishes
Plenty of former Leeds United players have been sending their birthday wishes to the club on the day it marks its centenary.
It's not quite clear whether Matthew Kilgallon, a defender for Leeds between 2002 and 2007, has baked this cake himself or knocked it up on photoshop:
City celebrates Leeds United's 100th birthday in style
It's been a big day for Leeds United and its fans as the club celebrated its 100th birthday.
Events were held in the city and tributes have been paid.
This is what's been happening:
Watch: Jonathan Brownlee praises 'best fans in world'
Superstar Leeds triathlete Jonathan Brownlee is the latest big name to send Leeds United some birthday wishes on the day the club celebrates its centenary.
The two-time Olympic medallist and brother Alistair have never hidden their Leeds United allegiances during a near decade-long dominance of triathlon.
This is what Jonathan's had to say about today's milestone birthday:
Leeds United at 100: Eddie Gray's 'masterly goal'
On the day Leeds United celebrates its 100th birthday, members of the team of 1967-74 which was managed by Don Revie have been awarded the freedom of the city.
One of those players is legendary Leeds winger Eddie Gray.
He scored perhaps the club's greatest ever goal in a match against Burnley in 1970 and it's been immortalised in street art around the city:
LUFC at 100: 'Freedom of Leeds is huge honour' - Gray
Members of the Leeds United team of 1967-74 have been reacting after being given the freedom of the city on the day the club celebrates its 100th birthday.
Eddie Gray (pictured second from right) moved from Glasgow to join Leeds United as a teenager in 1963.
He spent his entire playing career at Elland Road and managed the club on two separate occasions.
"Leeds has changed so much since I first came here and what an incredible city this is now," he said.
"To be standing here having the freedom of the city bestowed on us is just fantastic. I'm sure my teammates appreciate it and are just as delighted.
"I think [former Leeds United defender] Terry Cooper was almost in tears when he found out because it's such a great honour.
"When I joined the club, Terry was a local boy, but the one thing I've always appreciated is how welcome we've been made to feel by the people of Leeds. It's a great, great city."
In pictures: Leeds United fans celebrate centenary
Hundreds of fans have gathered in Leeds city centre to mark Leeds United's centenary.
Celebrations are being held in Millennium Square on the day of the club's 100th birthday.
The live music's the warm-up act though, with the Leeds United first-team also expected on stage:
Leeds United at 100: Club planning Elland Road expansion
On the day Leeds United celebrates its 100th birthday, the club has announced plans to increase the capacity of Elland Road.
Leeds United's stadium currently has room for just under 38,000 fans and the club wants to increase that to 50,000 if they win promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds haven't played in the top flight since being relegated in 2004.
They're currently fifth in the Championship after 11 games of the season.
Leeds United at 100: Celebrations at club's birthplace
A special plaque's been unveiled to mark Leeds United's centenary today.
Leeds City Council leader and fan Judith Blake was on hand at Salem Chapel in the city centre to help with the unveiling.
In her speech, she said Leeds United was "the best club in the world":
Watch: Josh Warrington pays tribute to 'club I love'
World Champion Leeds boxer Josh Warrington has paid tribute to Leeds United on the day the club celebrates its centenary.
Warrrington is a huge LUFC fan.
He walks to the boxing ring to the Leeds United anthem Marching On Together and usually has a Leeds United player in his corner during fights.
This is what he's had to say about today's birthday celebrations:
LUFC at 100: 'Leaving Leeds one of my worst moments'
On the day the club celebrates its 100th birthday, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has been reflecting on his departure 24 years ago, describing it as "one of the worst moments" of his life.
Whelan grew up as a Leeds United fan and came through the club's youth set-up before making his debut as a teenager in 1993.
But just two-and-a-half years later he had been sold to Coventry City.
"It was horrible, really upsetting day and probably one of the worst moments of my life after working so hard to play for my home side," Whelan said.
"The Leeds manager Howard Wilkinson called me down to the training ground and that's when I knew what was happening. I burst into tears - I was heartbroken.
"(Leeds United club legend) Billy Bremner gave me a hug on my way out and told me I'd be back soon but it never happened.
"It didn't until I started doing the commentary with BBC Radio Leeds back in in 2010, so I guess in some way I am back now."
LUFC at 100: 'Familiar faces' mark Leeds United centenary
Leeds United legends, including Eddie Gray and Joe Jordan, have been celebrating the club's first 100 years at a special civic reception in the city on the very day it celebrates its centenary:
Leeds United at 100: Revie team awarded freedom of Leeds
To mark the club's 100th birthday, the Leeds United team of 1967-74 has been awarded the freedom of the city.
Under the management of legendary boss Don Revie (pictured), Leeds United won two First Division titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup between 1967 and 1974.
It is the most successful period in the club's history.
The Leeds United team of that era included Eddie Gray, Peter Lorimer and England World Cup winner Jack Charlton.
They are first ever group to receive the freedom of Leeds from Leeds City Council.
Watch: Kaiser Chiefs send Leeds United birthday greetings
Birthday wishes have been coming in from far and wide today as Leeds United celebrates its centenary.
Ricky Wilson, lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs, is among the club's most famous supporters - the band's name has a strong Leeds United link to it as well.
What better way to show homage to legendary Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe than to name your band after his previous club?
Ricky even gives the former South Africa defender a name-check in the birthday wishes:
'Very important day' - LUFC chairman on club's centenary
"We go into the next 100 years with hope and motivation to be a big club again" - That's the mesage from Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani as the club celebrates its 100th birthday today.
Speaking to the club's website, Radrizzani says Leeds' centenary - which is being marked with major events across the city - is "an important moment".
"It is a very important day, 100 years is not for everybody. We are old enough to remember our past, but also still very young and determined to have a bright future," he said.
"I think it is a great moment and opportunity to feel the history and use it as motivation for approaching the future."
LUFC at 100: LGBT supporters group marks centenary
On the day Leeds United marks its 100th birthday, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) supporters group has been joining the celebrations.
Marching Out Together has also pointed out that 2019 has been an extra special year for Leeds United for another reason.
The club agreed a landmark charter for LGBT best practice at Elland Road stadium:
'Bright future for great club' - Dominic Matteo
Ex-Leeds skipper Dominic Matteo has recorded a special message to celebrate Leeds United's big day.
Matteo, who played for the club from 2000 to 2004, said he believes the club is in "very good hands going forward" and that "bright things" are just around the corner.
What do you think of his choice of goals - and biscuits?
LUFC at 100: Celebrations at Leeds United birthplace
A special event's taken place at Salem Chapel in Leeds to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary today.
Former players were among those taking part in this morning's event at the chapel which is the club's birthplace.
Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani was joined by club legend Norman Hunter and others:
Former Leeds United Supporters Club chairman Ray Fell, current co-chairmen Phil Beeton and Chris Hall with Julie Trimble were also at the chapel to celebrate the big day:
'Honoured to be part of Leeds United' - Danny Mills
Here's just one of the latest tributes to Leeds United as the club celebrates its 100th birthday:
How much do you know about 100 years of Leeds United?
