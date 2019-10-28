Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

  1. Flood warnings across North Yorkshire following heavy rain

    Flood warnings are currently in place across North Yorkshire following heavy rain over the weekend.

    Flooded River Ouse in York
    Copyright: BBC/Jonathan Cowap

    The Environment Agency says nine warnings are in place on the rivers Ouse, Derwent and Don.

    The Foss Barrier, which helps to stop flooding of riverside properties in York, was brought into operation on Saturday.

    Flood warnings mean flooding is expected and "immediate action" is necessary by local residents and businesses.

