Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Andrew Barton
Flood warnings across North Yorkshire following heavy rain
Flood warnings are currently in place across North Yorkshire following heavy rain over the weekend.
The Environment Agency says nine warnings are in place on the rivers Ouse, Derwent and Don.
The Foss Barrier, which helps to stop flooding of riverside properties in York, was brought into operation on Saturday.
Flood warnings mean flooding is expected and "immediate action" is necessary by local residents and businesses.
Rail services affected by heavy rain
Flooding on the lines is impacting Northern train services and is expected to continue all day.Read more