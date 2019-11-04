Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found unconscious in a West Yorkshire street died.

The 26-year-old woman had been injured in a fight in Silver Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, at about 02:15 on Sunday morning.

She was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Officers said the 26-year-old arrested man was in custody and a cordon was in place on Silver Street for forensic examinations to be carried out.