Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Murder arrest after woman's death in Halifax

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found unconscious in a West Yorkshire street died.

    Silver Street, Halifax
    Copyright: Google

    The 26-year-old woman had been injured in a fight in Silver Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, at about 02:15 on Sunday morning.

    She was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Her cause of death is not yet known.

    Officers said the 26-year-old arrested man was in custody and a cordon was in place on Silver Street for forensic examinations to be carried out.

Back to top