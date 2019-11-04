Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Murder arrest after woman's death in Halifax
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found unconscious in a West Yorkshire street died.
The 26-year-old woman had been injured in a fight in Silver Street, Halifax, West Yorkshire, at about 02:15 on Sunday morning.
She was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Her cause of death is not yet known.
Officers said the 26-year-old arrested man was in custody and a cordon was in place on Silver Street for forensic examinations to be carried out.