Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
More rain due as flood disruption continues
Hundreds of homes have been flooded with about 1,200 evacuated amid persistent rainfall.Read more
South Yorkshire flooding: Road closures
Due to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in South Yorkshire, several roads are currently closed.
Doncaster Council is warning drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures.
The current list of closures is as follows:
Five 'severe' flood warnings in South Yorkshire
Five severe flood warnings, deemed a threat to life, remain on South Yorkshire's River Don, with flooding in the area likely to continue until Wednesday.
The severe warnings are in place at Bentley, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.
The Environment Agency (EA) said it expects flooding in the area until midweek.
There are also 21 flood warnings for South Yorkshire, meaning flooding is expected and 12 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible
Road closures are in place and train and tram services are affected.
An RAF Chinook helicopter has been drafted in to bolster flood defences in Doncaster.