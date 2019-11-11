Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. South Yorkshire flooding: Road closures

    Due to the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in South Yorkshire, several roads are currently closed.

    Doncaster Council is warning drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and temporary road closures.

    The current list of closures is as follows:

    • Oak Lane - Sykehouse
    • Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road
    • Pastures Lane - Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane)
    • A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough
    • Ferry Boat Lane - Mexborough
    • Clay Lane West - Kirk Sandall (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)
    • A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
    • Kirk Bramwith Bridge - Kirk Bramwith
    • Fordstead Lane - Arksey
    • Nursery Lane - Sprotborough (Between Boat Lane and Cadeby Lane)
    • Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
    • Bridge Hill (Water Lane)
    • River Bridge - Stainforth
    • Denaby Lane - Old Denaby
    • Ferry Boat Lane - Old Denaby
    • Greys Bridge - Denaby
    • White Cross Lane - Wadworth
    • High Common Lane - Austerfield
    • Trundle Lane - Fishlake
    • Pinfold Lane - Fishlake
    • Dirty Lane - Fishlake
    • Trundle Lane - Fishlake
    • Eastfield Road - Fishlake
    • Far Bank Lane - Fishlake
    • Nab Lane - Fishlake
    • Plumtree Hill Road - Fishlake
    • Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
    • Millfield Road - Fishlake
    • Marsh Road - Thorpe in Balne (Thorpe Lane to Highfield Lane)
    • Hushells Lane - Fosterhouses
    • Westfield Road - Fishlake
    • Ings Road - Bentley
    • Wilsic Lane - Tickhill
    • Hunt Lane - Bentley
    • Yarborough Terrace - Bentley
    • Cromwell Rd - Bentley
    • Conyers Rd - Bentley
    • Frank Road - Bentley
    • Marsh Road - Bentley
    • Wrightson Terrace - Bentley

  3. Five 'severe' flood warnings in South Yorkshire

    Five severe flood warnings, deemed a threat to life, remain on South Yorkshire's River Don, with flooding in the area likely to continue until Wednesday.

    Rescuers used boats to reach people trapped in Rotherham
    Copyright: AFP/Getty Images

    The severe warnings are in place at Bentley, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

    The Environment Agency (EA) said it expects flooding in the area until midweek.

    There are also 21 flood warnings for South Yorkshire, meaning flooding is expected and 12 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible

    Road closures are in place and train and tram services are affected.

    An RAF Chinook helicopter has been drafted in to bolster flood defences in Doncaster.

Back to top