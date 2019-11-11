Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
By Andrew Barton
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today bright or sunny intervals will be followed by windy blustery showers.
Rain is expected early this morning and then again this afternoon.
Tonight will be windy and chilly with broken cloud and clear intervals.
Looking further ahead, Thursday could bring heavy rain.
Rotherham school to crowdfund for flooding repairs
A school severely damaged by flooding in Kilnhurst, Rotherham is to remain closed as parents crowdfund to pay for repairs.
The full extent of the damage hasn't yet been assessed, but pictures from the BBC helicopter show the primary school completely surrounded by floodwater.
A crowdfunding page has been set up by the Friends of Kilnhurst Primary to raise money for repairs and replacement items at the school.
At least £5,000 has been raised over the weekend, beating their target of £3,000.
Hull murder probe: Ronald Portz named as victim
A man found dead in a property in Hull at the weekend has been named by police. in Hull at the weekend has been named by police.
The body of Ronald Portz, 30, was discovered at an address on Dodthorpe shortly before 01:00 on Saturday.
Police said they had been granted a 36-hour extension to question a woman who was in custody on suspicion of murder.
Detectives said they believed it was "an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public" and Mr Portz's family was being supported by officers.