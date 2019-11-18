Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Oli Constable

  1. Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    BBC Weather

    After a cold and frosty morning we're in for a bright, sunny day.

    But, it's going to be fell chilly with top temperatures not getting much above 8C.

    Overnight it will stay clear but that will see temperatures drop to -4C in places:

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Monday's weather forecast

  2. Body found in search for missing man

    A body has been found in the search for a man from Barnsley who went missing over the weekend.

    Mountain rescue teams and the police
    Copyright: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team

    Derek Atkinson, 72, was last seen at about 14:40 on Saturday in the Cundy Cross area of Barnsley.

    With the help of mountain rescue teams, police say a body believed to be Mr Atkinson's was found yesterday.

    The force said there are no suspicious circumstances and his family have been informed.

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be generally running on time.

    However:

    • the 08:14 service from Doncaster to London Kings Cross is running about seven minutes late
    • The 08:18 service from York to Newcastle is running about six minutes late
    • The 08:28 service from Wakefield Westgate to Leeds has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  4. Fishlake floods: Villagers told not to return home yet

    Residents of a flooded South Yorkshire village have been advised not to return home yet despite water levels falling.

    A flooded area of Fishlake
    Copyright: BBC

    A clean-up operation is currently under way in Fishlake, where many villagers were evacuated from their homes.

    Doncaster Council said most roads in the area were still impassable due to the flooding and warned there was still a lot of deep standing water which "presents significant safety risks".

    There are currently 58 flood warnings in place across England.

    Fishlake church warden Peter Pridham said the situation in the village was fundamentally stable but there was still a risk to farms on the outskirts.

    He called on members of the public to continue donating food and money for the relief effort.

    Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J38 for A637 Huddersfield Road Woolley to J37 for A628 Whinby Road Barnsley.

    M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J38, A637 (Woolley) to J37, A628 (Barnsley), because of a break down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J4 for A630 West Moor Link.

    M18 South Yorkshire - One lane blocked and it's slow on M18 southbound at J4, A630 (West Moor), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J30 for A616 Worksop.

    M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Worksop), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

