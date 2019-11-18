Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A body has been found in the search for a man from Barnsley who went missing over the weekend.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team Copyright: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team

Derek Atkinson, 72, was last seen at about 14:40 on Saturday in the Cundy Cross area of Barnsley.

With the help of mountain rescue teams, police say a body believed to be Mr Atkinson's was found yesterday.

The force said there are no suspicious circumstances and his family have been informed.