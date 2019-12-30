Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
By Andrew Barton

  1. Police officers attacked responding to domestic incident

    Investigations are continuing after four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.

    Coleman Street
    The officers called for back-up and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Humberside Police.

    A "code zero" call-out was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance, the force says.

    One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street, police say.

