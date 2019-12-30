Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Police officers attacked responding to domestic incident
Investigations are continuing after four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.
The officers called for back-up and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Humberside Police.
A "code zero" call-out was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance, the force says.
One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street, police say.