Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigations are continuing after four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.

The officers called for back-up and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Humberside Police.

A "code zero" call-out was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance, the force says.

One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street, police say.