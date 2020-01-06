Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

    Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound

    M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J4 for A630 West Moor Link to J3 for A6182 Great Yorkshire Way.

    M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M18 southbound from J4, A630 (West Moor) to J3, A6182 (St Catherines), because of an accident.

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services to and from our main stations appear to be generally running on time.

  3. Man arrested over Mexborough pedestrian's death

    A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed in South Yorkshire.

    The road in Mexborough
    Emergency services were called at 17:25 GMT on Saturday to Greens Way opposite Mexborough train station, near Doncaster.

    A black BMW had hit a 68-year-old man, from Mexborough, who was crossing the road.

    The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

    M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.

    M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of debris on the road.

