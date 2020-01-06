Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire southbound
M18 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, from J4 for A630 West Moor Link to J3 for A6182 Great Yorkshire Way.
M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and queues on M18 southbound from J4, A630 (West Moor) to J3, A6182 (St Catherines), because of an accident.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services to and from our main stations appear to be generally running on time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Man arrested over Mexborough pedestrian's death
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed in South Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called at 17:25 GMT on Saturday to Greens Way opposite Mexborough train station, near Doncaster.
A black BMW had hit a 68-year-old man, from Mexborough, who was crossing the road.
The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound at J40, A638 (Ossett), because of debris on the road.
