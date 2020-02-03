Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Investigation into Wakefield bakery blaze
Investigations are continuing into the cause of a major fire in Wakefield over the weekend.
The blaze at the Speedibake factory, close to Westgate Retail Park, started at about 13:30 on Saturday.
At it height, more than 140 firefighters tackled the blaze, with people evacuated from nearby buildings.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service initially warned of the potential for asbestos in the smoke plume, but later confirmed the substance was not present in the section of the building hit by the blaze.
About 40 firefighters remained at the scene on Sunday.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be generally running on time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Severe accident: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, at J2 for A1.
M18 South Yorkshire - Lane blocked and queues on M18 northbound at J2 A1(M) Doncaster By Pass J35, because of an accident.
Severe disruption: A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J36 for A630 Warmsworth Road Doncaster.
A1(M) South Yorkshire - A1(M) Doncaster By Pass lane closed on entry slip road and it's slow southbound at J36, A630 (Doncaster), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Coronavirus risk 'remains very low' in York
Students at the University of York are due to be given updated health and hygiene advice today as it continues to reassure people over the coronavirus outbreak.
A Chinese student from the university and their relative were confirmed as the first two cases of the virus in the UK last week.
They continue to be treated at a specialist infectious diseases unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
The two, whose diagnosis was announced on Friday, were taken to hospital from Staycity Aparthotel on York's Paragon Street, with witnesses reporting seeing paramedics in "white quarantine suits".
Sharon Stoltz, City of York Council's director of health, said: "The risk to people in York remains very low."
University leaders say its coronavirus incident response team is meeting regularly and is working with Public Health England.
Public Health England said it was making good progress tracing people who had come into close contact with the two people.
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J36 for A61 Barnsley South and J37 for A628 Whinby Road Barnsley.
M1 South Yorkshire - Lane blocked on M1 northbound between J36, A61 (Barnsley South) and J37, A628 (Barnsley), because of an accident.
