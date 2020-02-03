Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a major fire in Wakefield over the weekend.

The blaze at the Speedibake factory, close to Westgate Retail Park, started at about 13:30 on Saturday.

At it height, more than 140 firefighters tackled the blaze, with people evacuated from nearby buildings.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service initially warned of the potential for asbestos in the smoke plume, but later confirmed the substance was not present in the section of the building hit by the blaze.

About 40 firefighters remained at the scene on Sunday.