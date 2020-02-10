Yorkshire flooding: Latest updates

More than 95 flood warnings are in place across Yorkshire this morning after Storm Ciara brought heavy rain and strong winds yesterday.

Thomas Beresford Copyright: Thomas Beresford

Downpours and gusts up to 97mph caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across the UK on Sunday.

In Yorkshire the worst hit areas were the Yorkshire Dales and the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire where a number of homes and business were flooded.

Further rain is expected throughout today and the MET Office has warned people in North and West Yorkshire to expect snow and ice from 15:00.

The Environment Agency says "River levels remain high but are now falling.

"Whilst further showers are forecast throughout today we do not expect these to cause significant impact to river levels, which should continue to fall."