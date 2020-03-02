Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Public health officials say they are working to trace close contacts of three people in West Yorkshire who have tested positive for coronavirus.

It was confirmed yesterday that a Bradford resident became infected while in Italy and two people from Leeds became infected while in Iran.

They're among 12 more people in England and one in Scotland to have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, taking the total number of UK cases to 36.

Leeds City Council and Bradford Council both say they are working closely with health authorities and the risk to the public remains low.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the virus outbreak was now a top priority, will chair a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee today.