Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
By Andrew Barton
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J5 for M180.
M18 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M18 northbound at J5, M180 (Doncaster North Services), because of a break down.
Three West Yorkshire coronavirus cases take UK total to 36
Public health officials say they are working to trace close contacts of three people in West Yorkshire who have tested positive for coronavirus.
It was confirmed yesterday that a Bradford resident became infected while in Italy and two people from Leeds became infected while in Iran.
They're among 12 more people in England and one in Scotland to have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, taking the total number of UK cases to 36.
Leeds City Council and Bradford Council both say they are working closely with health authorities and the risk to the public remains low.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the virus outbreak was now a top priority, will chair a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee today.