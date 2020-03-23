Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Monday's weather forecast for Yorkshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
After a cold start, today will be dry with plenty of sunshine with temperatures up to 12C.
Tonight will be dry with long clear spells and just some patches of cloud.
Car parks shut at reservoirs due to 'unprecedented' visits
Car parks at all Yorkshire Water owned reservoirs have been shut after "unprecedented" numbers of visitors over the weekend.
The water provider said it was taking the step in order to help maintain social distancing guidelines brought in to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
On Twitter the firm said: "Hopefully it won’t be for too long but we need to keep everyone safe during these challenging times."
Meanwhile on Saturday the chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority David Butterworth said visitor behaviour "beggars belief" as social distancing guidance was flouted.
"The number of people coming to the area and acting so irresponsibly at a time of national crisis cannot be acceptable," he said.
"If people chose to come here and ignore government advice regarding social distancing, then I would suggest they do not travel to the Yorkshire Dales at all and stay at home."
First death from coronavirus in East Yorkshire
A man in his 60s has died in East Yorkshire after testing positive for coronavirus.
The man, who has not been identified, is the first patient to have died in East Yorkshire after being diagnosed with the virus.
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said he was being treated in Castle Hill Hospital, in Cottingham, and had underlying health conditions.
The trust's chief executive Chris Long said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult and distressing time."
More about coronavirus:
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J31 for A655 and J32 for A639 Colorado Way.
M62 West Yorkshire - It's heavy on M62 eastbound between J31, A655 (Castleford) and J32, A639 (Pontefract), because of earlier tyre. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time