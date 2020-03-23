Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Car parks at all Yorkshire Water owned reservoirs have been shut after "unprecedented" numbers of visitors over the weekend.

The water provider said it was taking the step in order to help maintain social distancing guidelines brought in to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On Twitter the firm said: "Hopefully it won’t be for too long but we need to keep everyone safe during these challenging times."

Meanwhile on Saturday the chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority David Butterworth said visitor behaviour "beggars belief" as social distancing guidance was flouted.

"The number of people coming to the area and acting so irresponsibly at a time of national crisis cannot be acceptable," he said.

"If people chose to come here and ignore government advice regarding social distancing, then I would suggest they do not travel to the Yorkshire Dales at all and stay at home."