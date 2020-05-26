Live
Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Latest updates
Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
Mobile coronavirus test site opens in Scarborough
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A mobile coronavirus testing site will be in Scarborough today for anyone over the age of five with symptoms to get tested.
The drive-through facility will be set up at the Seamer Road park-and-ride site.
It's being organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Health and Social Care who have warned people to not just turn up but to make an appointment first.
Anyone aged five and over who is showing coronavirus symptoms is being asked to register for a test on the NHS website.
People without access to the internet can ring the new 119 service to book.
Meanwhile, key workers and members of their household are being asked to register for a test on the government website.
Witness appeal after boy seriously hurt in bike collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine-year-old boy was left with "life-changing" injuries when he was hit by a motorbike in a Hull park.
The nine-year-old boy was struck by the vehicle in Rosemead Park, off Southcoates Lane, in Hull at about midday on Monday.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody for questioning, according to the Humberside force.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the motorbike before of after the collision, is being asked to get in touch with police.
Ch Supt Darren Downs said: "Officers will remain in the local area as we continue to take witness accounts and to provide reassurance to residents.
“I want to take this opportunity to appeal again to the few young people who take their vehicles off road or ride in an anti-social way, please consider your actions.
"Riding this way causes frequent issues to local residents and can cause serious injury to you or others."