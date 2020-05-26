Coronavirus in Yorkshire: Latest updates

A mobile coronavirus testing site will be in Scarborough today for anyone over the age of five with symptoms to get tested.

The drive-through facility will be set up at the Seamer Road park-and-ride site.

It's being organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Health and Social Care who have warned people to not just turn up but to make an appointment first.

Anyone aged five and over who is showing coronavirus symptoms is being asked to register for a test on the NHS website .

People without access to the internet can ring the new 119 service to book.

Meanwhile, key workers and members of their household are being asked to register for a test on the government website.