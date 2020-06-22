Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from North Yorkshire say they've found a body.

North Yorkshire Police Copyright: North Yorkshire Police

The woman's body was found near Bedale yesterday afternoon by officers searching for Zoe Zaremba (pictured), according to North Yorkshire Police.

Ms Zaremba, from Aiskew, near Bedale, was last seen at her home on Saturday 13 June and was reported missing the following day.

While the body hasn't yet been formally identified, Ms Zaremba's family has been informed, police say.

A police helicopter, dog units, mountain rescue and rural watch volunteers have all been involved in trying to find Ms Zaremba over the past week.