Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

  1. Assisting offender arrest in Barnsley murder probe

    A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was stabbed to death.

    Stephen Riley
    Stephen Riley

    Stephen Riley, 43, was found injured in Darley Avenue, Barnsley, at about 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.

    A post-mortem examination found Mr Riley (pictured above) died from a single stab wound to the chest.

    South Yorkshire Police said the woman, from Barnsley, was arrested on Sunday night. A 37-year-old man from the town earlier held on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

