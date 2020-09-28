Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Live
Teenage boy dies in York after taking drugs
A 15-year-old boy has died after taking illegal drugs, police have said.
Paramedics were called after he was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road (pictured above) in York at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The boy, from the New Earswick area of the city, was later pronounced dead in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said six people aged between 14 and 37 had been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences and remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Jim Glass said officers believe the boy was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs.
He described the boy's death as an "extremely tragic incident" and said specially trained officers were supporting his family.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J25 for A644 Wakefield Road and J26 for M606 J1.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M62 eastbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J26, M606 J1 (Chain Bar), because of a breakdown.
