Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
Bugler to end nine-month tribute to Covid victims
An Army veteran who plays the Last Post every night in memory of victims of coronavirus has said he will end his daily renditions on New Year's Eve.
Paul Goose, from South Yorkshire, began his routine on 29 March and has played 252 times to date, only missing out on one occasion.
He said it would be an "emotional night" after more than nine months of live-streaming his performances.
Mr Goose's efforts have also raised nearly £9,000 for Barnsley Hospital.
Announcing his plan to finish on 31 December he said he hoped to be joined by a number of other buglers for one final recital of the Last Post before performing a solo rendition of No More Parades.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning there will be some sunny spells, but cloud cover will increase this afternoon with some showers likely.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with strong breezes and outbreaks of rain:
Illingworth explosion: Man and woman in 'stable' condition
A man and a woman injured in an explosion at a house in Halifax are in a stable condition, police say.
The man, 63, was seriously hurt, while the woman, also, 63, suffered severe burns. A second woman sustained minor injuries.
Onlookers described seeing people jumping from the burning building in Green Lane, Illingworth, on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said the cause was being investigated.
A spokesperson for the force said a probe was being carried out alongside West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Calderdale Council, the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Gas Networks.
The area around the house, which has been reduced to rubble, has been made safe by the fire service, the force added.