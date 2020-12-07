Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

An Army veteran who plays the Last Post every night in memory of victims of coronavirus has said he will end his daily renditions on New Year's Eve.

Paul Goose Copyright: Paul Goose

Paul Goose, from South Yorkshire, began his routine on 29 March and has played 252 times to date, only missing out on one occasion.

He said it would be an "emotional night" after more than nine months of live-streaming his performances.

Mr Goose's efforts have also raised nearly £9,000 for Barnsley Hospital.

Announcing his plan to finish on 31 December he said he hoped to be joined by a number of other buglers for one final recital of the Last Post before performing a solo rendition of No More Parades.