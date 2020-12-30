Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died after an incident at a flat in Selby town centre, police say.

Officers were called to the property in Finkle Street just before 09:00 on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “When officers arrived they established a man had sustained significant and life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly died.”

A woman was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A man in his 30s has been arrested. He’s being held in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, officers confirmed.