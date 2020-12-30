Live
Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.
'Pebble power' proves social media hit for poet
Dean Wilson is aiming to post 1,000 pictures of his "pebble of the day" discoveries.Read more
Murder arrest over death of man at Selby flat
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died after an incident at a flat in Selby town centre, police say.
Officers were called to the property in Finkle Street just before 09:00 on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “When officers arrived they established a man had sustained significant and life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly died.”
A woman was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A man in his 30s has been arrested. He’s being held in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, officers confirmed.