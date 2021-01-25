Yorkshire: Latest news and updates

Yorkshire scenes
BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

  1. Flood warnings in place on rivers across Yorkshire

    A total of 10 flood warnings - meaning immediate action should be taken as flooding is expected - are in place in Yorkshire associated with heavy rain brought by Storm Christoph last the week.

    The warnings include the River Aire at Allerton Ings in West Yorkshire, the River Ouse in York, and the River Derwent at Stamford Bridge on the border between North and East Yorkshire.

    There are also eight flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - in place on Yorkshire's rivers.

    No significant rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours, but further unsettled weather is expected later this week, according to the Environment Agency.

