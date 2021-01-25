Yorkshire: Latest news and updates

A total of 10 flood warnings - meaning immediate action should be taken as flooding is expected - are in place in Yorkshire associated with heavy rain brought by Storm Christoph last the week.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The warnings include the River Aire at Allerton Ings in West Yorkshire , the River Ouse in York , and the River Derwent at Stamford Bridge on the border between North and East Yorkshire.

There are also eight flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - in place on Yorkshire's rivers.

No significant rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours, but further unsettled weather is expected later this week, according to the Environment Agency.