Yorkshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside or BBC Radio Sheffield.

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    After a cold start, today will see some sunny spells between patches of cloud.

    It will be largely dry, with the possibility of occasional showers.

    The first half of tonight will be cloudy and largely dry, apart from a few showers.

    Later a band of sleet and snow will push in, with snow accumulating on high ground:

  2. Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital with coronavirus

    Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his daughter has said.

    The 100-year-old who raised almost £33m for the NHS was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing, Hannah Ingram-Moore said on Twitter.

    She said he had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks and last week tested positive for Covid-19. Mrs Ingram-Moore said her father was not in intensive care.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery."

    The Army veteran, originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, came to prominence by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown.

    He was knighted by the Queen in July.

    In Mrs Ingram-Moore's tweet, she said her father had been at home with the family until Sunday when he "needed additional help with breathing".

    She said the medical care he had received in the past few weeks had been "remarkable".

