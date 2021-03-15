Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Department for Transport to create "northern hub" in Leeds
The Department for Transport is to create a "northern hub" in Leeds as part of plans to move 650 civil servants out of London.
Transport Minister Grant Shapps MP made the announcement as it was revealed the department was setting up a second headquarters in Birmingham.
The government has said the move will create 650 roles across the two cities.
Mr Shapps said: "This is a historic move for the department and part of a significant wider culture change across Whitehall.
"Transport is absolutely vital to the local communities we serve and having hubs in major cities like Birmingham and Leeds will offer a fresh perspective on how we can better serve these areas."