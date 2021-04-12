Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

For the first time in months pub gardens, shops, hairdressers and restaurants can now reopen in England, as lockdown continues to ease.

Some pub gardens and hairdressers opened from midnight, while there were queues of people outside some shops.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged everyone to "behave responsibly".

The rule changes in England from Monday include:

All shops can reopen

Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can open

Restaurants and pubs are allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors

Gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres can all open

Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation

Up to 15 people can attend weddings and 30 can attend funerals

Children can attend any indoor children's activity

Care home visitors will increase to two per resident

Driving lessons can resume, with tests restarting on 22 April

Felicity Bell of The Boat Inn in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, has described the easing of lockdown as "fantastic" news for her pub, which has only managed one day of trading in 18 months due to coronavirus restrictions and flooding.

"Bookings have been absolutely fantastic. We've been blown away with the response," she said.

"We are pretty much fully booked for the first week entirely and every weekend going way into May is full."