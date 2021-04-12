Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
All shops can reopen
-
Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can open
-
Restaurants and pubs are allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors
-
Gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres can all open
-
Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation
-
Up to 15 people can attend weddings and 30 can attend funerals
-
Children can attend any indoor children's activity
-
Care home visitors will increase to two per resident
-
Driving lessons can resume, with tests restarting on 22 April
BBCCopyright: BBC
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be a dry and sunny day throughout Yorkshire, though it will still feel fairly chilly for this time of year.
It should stay dry with plenty of sunshine in Lincolnshire too, although a few light showers may drift in from the north sea at times.
Meanwhile tonight is expected to be dry with mostly clear skies across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Be responsible, says PM as rules ease across England
For the first time in months pub gardens, shops, hairdressers and restaurants can now reopen in England, as lockdown continues to ease.
Some pub gardens and hairdressers opened from midnight, while there were queues of people outside some shops.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged everyone to "behave responsibly".
The rule changes in England from Monday include:
Felicity Bell of The Boat Inn in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, has described the easing of lockdown as "fantastic" news for her pub, which has only managed one day of trading in 18 months due to coronavirus restrictions and flooding.
"Bookings have been absolutely fantastic. We've been blown away with the response," she said.
"We are pretty much fully booked for the first week entirely and every weekend going way into May is full."