Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Four fire crews and a number of specialist wildfire units are at the scene of a mile-long blaze on Marsden Moor near Huddersfield.

At its height, about 50 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, West Yorkshire Fire Service (WYFRS), said.

Crews used blowers and beaters to tackle the fire, the fire service said.

Mount Road is currently closed and people living nearby have been asked to stay away from the area and to keep doors and windows closed.

Writing on social medial, WYFRS says: "We are working on the flame front, putting out hot spots using the specialist wildfire Argocat."

"We have four appliances and specialist wildfire units tackling small pockets of fire on Marsden Moor."

The fire service has thanked local residents for their patience.