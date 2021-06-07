Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Ford Transit van in Huddersfield.

A Yahama YZF and the van collided at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Tinker Lane shortly before 19:30 on 3 June, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The Yamaha, which was travelling in convoy with a Kymco Lite Moped, had been travelling behind the van on Holmfirth Road, prior to the collision, police said.

The collision took place as the van turned right from Holmfirth Road onto Tinker Lane.

The West Yorkshire force say the 17-year-old male rider of the Yamaha suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries, and was taken to hospital in Leeds.

The male rider of the Kymco was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the matter.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, the circumstances leading up to it, or who has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.