Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Witness appeal following motorcycle and van collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Ford Transit van in Huddersfield.
A Yahama YZF and the van collided at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Tinker Lane shortly before 19:30 on 3 June, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The Yamaha, which was travelling in convoy with a Kymco Lite Moped, had been travelling behind the van on Holmfirth Road, prior to the collision, police said.
The collision took place as the van turned right from Holmfirth Road onto Tinker Lane.
The West Yorkshire force say the 17-year-old male rider of the Yamaha suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries, and was taken to hospital in Leeds.
The male rider of the Kymco was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the matter.
Anyone who witnessed this crash, the circumstances leading up to it, or who has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.
Hull sign ex-Luton midfielder Moncur
Hull City sign midfielder George Moncur on a two-year deal after his release by Luton Town at the end of the season.Read more
Hull's Griffin given two-game ban
Hull centre Josh Griffin is banned for two games for dangerous contact in their Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.Read more
Work to dismantle Nightingale Hospital nears completion
Work to dismantle Yorkshire’s 500-bed Nightingale Hospital is almost complete, with events set to return to the Harrogate Convention Centre from 30 June.
The emergency unit was set up at last April at a cost of more than £27m but closed 12 months later without treating a single Covid-19 patient.
More than 30 events have now been booked at the venue.
Councillor Richard Cooper (pictured), the leader of Harrogate Borough Council welcomed the news.
He said: "There are thousands of jobs underpinned by the tourism and hospitality sector.
"So it's not just that we like welcoming people to our beautiful town and our brilliant venue, it's also that a lot of jobs depend on events."
Man pulled to safety after jumping into water for £100 bet
A man had to be rescued from the water in Hull after he allegedly jumped in for a £100 bet.
Emergency services were called to Princes Quay at about 22:00 on Saturday after reports a man had entered the water.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes and used an inflatable raft to bring the man to safety.
A spokesperson for HFRS said: "Allegedly, the man entered the water for a £100 bet. In reality he was gambling with his life as cold water shock can kill within minutes.
"Crews train at Princes Quay regularly throughout the year to be ready for such a situation and, unlike those who enter the water, they are only too well aware of the lack of exit points around the old dock.
"High walls, no ladders and hidden dangers under the surface, combined with a very low water temperature, make Princes Quay a potential death trap."
Nationwide appeal for boy, 16, missing from Bingley
Police have issued a nationwide appeal to find a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from West Yorkshire for more than a week.
Loi Nguyen (pictured), was last seen leaving his home in Bingley at 13:00 on Monday 31 May. He's not been seen since.
He is described as 5ft 1in tall (155cm), of slim build with short black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen the teenager is thought to have been wearing black shoes, a blue shirt, grey trousers and a light blue jacket.
A police spokesperson said: "Loi could be anywhere in the UK and officers are very concerned for his welfare and are continuing to make urgent inquiries to trace him."
Det Insp Michael Ineson of Bradford CID, added: "It's now a week since Loi was last seen and we are very concerned for him.
"I would urge anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to get in touch straight away."
Bradford residents urged to test amid Covid variant concerns
People in Bradford are being encouraged to be tested for Covid-19 amid concerns over the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
Health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of 11 to get tested "to protect themselves and their families".
Bradford Council staff are knocking on doors and handing out testing kits.
Walk-in mobile test units are also being set up across the city so people do not need an appointment.
Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: "I am asking everyone across all our communities to protect themselves and their families by getting tested.
"When you're offered the vaccination please take it up as soon as you can to help reduce the spread of the virus."
The move comes after the UK recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since late March, with a further 6,238 cases recorded on Friday.
Public Health England has said that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK.
A final decision on whether England's coronavirus restrictions will be further relaxed on 21 June will be reached on 14 June.
Fire crews tackle warehouse blaze in Bradford
About 20 firefighters are still at the scene of a major warehouse fire in Bradford.
Crews were called to the two-storey building on Thorncliffe Road, near Valley Parade, at about 00:30, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.
Members of the public are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
Bradford Council says a number of roads in the area are likely to remain closed for "most of the day" and two nearby schools, the Al Mumin Nursery, Primary & Secondary and the One In A Million school, are closed.
At the height of the blaze firefighters used three large jets, two aerial appliances and six breathing apparatus sets at the scene, the service confirmed.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Appliances and specialist officers from various stations throughout the Brigade assisted at the incident.
"Four fire engines remain at the scene this morning."
Dog walker's jaw broken in attack by three men
A dog walker has been treated in hospital for a broken jaw after being attacked by three men in Wakefield, police say.
The man in his 30s was walking his dog on a field in the Gorton Street and Kinsley Street area of Kinsley at about 19:00 on Saturday.
He was verbally abused by three men and assaulted, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The suspects are all described as white males.
One is described as stocky, about 5ft 7ins tall, with light-coloured, shaven hair. He's believed to be in his 40s.
The second suspect is described as taller and slimmer – about 5ft 11ins tall - with dark hair styled in a short back and sides.
The third suspect is said to be around 5ft 11ins tall and slim.
A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire force said: "The suspects were believed to have come from a gathering at a house near Park View apartments.
"Anyone who witnessed the attack is urged to get in touch."
Victims lose £500,000 in gold bullion scam
Two victims of a gold bullion scam have lost a total of £500,000 between them, police say.
The scammers contacted the North Yorkshire victims last month claiming to be from the police and said they were monitoring fraudulent activity on their accounts.
Both victims were advised to purchase large amounts of gold bullion in order to support the police investigation.
The bullion was then collected by a courier sent by the scammer who said the gold would be "kept in a safe, secure place," until the investigation was concluded, police said.
Det Insp Jon Hodgeon said: "It’s highly unusual to see two incidents in such a small time frame and with substantial amounts of money being lost.
"Courier fraud is very common, but this added step of persuading the victims to purchase large amounts of gold bullion gives great cause for concern."
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire force added: "Police or banks will never contact people and suggest they transfer money or purchase gold bullion,
"If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.
"If you are ever worried about any calls you receive speak to a family member, friend, your bank or ring the police."
The couple rescuing the house they bought by accident
Cal Hunter and Claire Segeren wanted a flat in Glasgow but accidentally ended up with a crumbling eyesore 35 miles away.Read more
Boy, 12, attacked in attempted robbery on Lincoln field
A 12-year-old boy has been punched in the face and kicked in an attempted robbery by a group of boys in Lincoln, police say.
The boy was approached by three boys of a similar age who asked for the victim's watch in the attack on a field known as The Backies, off Moorland Avenue, at about 19:45 on 27 May, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The 12-year-old boy was assaulted after he refused to part with his watch, police said.
A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire force said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident.
"We are particularly interested in hearing from the two members of the public the victim recalled were on the field at the same time."
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning, any fog and mist will lift, giving way to sunny spells. A few showers, some thundery, are expected to develop in the afternoon.
This evening will see showers, possibly heavy at times taper off through the evening:
Firefighters tackling North Yorkshire recycling centre blaze
About 30 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze overnight at a recycling centre in the South Duffield area of Selby in North Yorkshire.
These images of the fire at Lowmoor Road were taken by Station Manager Tony Walker.
At its height six fire engines and an aerial platform were needed to tackle the blaze.
Fire crews are expected to be at the site for some time.
People are being warned to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed when possible.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Good progress is being made. The incident is being scaled down from six appliances to three."