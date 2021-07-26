Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 46-year-old found fatally injured in Lincoln.

The man died in hospital after he was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street at 00:18 on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in St Mary's Street at about 22:00 to contact them.

The arrested man, who is 22 and from Lincoln, remains in custody and a cordon remains in place at the property.

Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

"We are working closely with the family of the man who has lost his life and doing our best to support them," he said.