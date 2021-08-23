Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

preview
32
viewing this page

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Monday's weather forecast for Lincolnshire and Yorkshire

    BBC Weather

    It will be a cloudy start for most, but in the afternoon, cloud will become more broken and give way to sunny spells.

    It should stay largely dry but there is a small chance of an isolated shower.

    Tonight, it will remain mostly dry, with any lingering showers soon easing.

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top