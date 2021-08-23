Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Monday's weather forecast for Lincolnshire and Yorkshire
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy start for most, but in the afternoon, cloud will become more broken and give way to sunny spells.
It should stay largely dry but there is a small chance of an isolated shower.
Tonight, it will remain mostly dry, with any lingering showers soon easing.
Man critical in hospital after hit-and-run crash
A 58-year-old man is critical in hospital as police search for the driver of a black Vauxhall car.Read more