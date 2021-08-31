Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Woman, 31, named as Hull fatal crash victim
A woman who died after being hit by a car in Hull city centre has been named as 31-year-old Rebecca Lisa Kirby.
Ms Kirby was hit by a car on Lowgate at about 23:15 on Friday.
Witnesses to the crash involving the pedestrian and a black Kia Sportage have been asked by Humberside Police to get in touch.
Officers say they are especially keen to hear from people who may have seen the Kia shortly before the crash.