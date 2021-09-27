Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

  1. Man in 'critical condition' after South Yorkshire crash

    A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a lorry and car collided in South Yorkshire.

    Park Lane
    Copyright: Google

    The crash, between a white BMW and the lorry, took place close to Tankersley Golf Course on Park Lane on Friday 24 September at 15:11.

    The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

    Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

  2. Your weather forecast today

    It's wet out there with widespread showers and some heavier rain spots across the region.

    Find out more below:

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather: weather_westyorkshire.avi
