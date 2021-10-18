Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Yorkshire scenes
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

  1. Overturned lorry blocks M180

    There are long delays after a lorry overturned on the M180, closing the road near Scunthorpe.

    The overturned lorry
    Copyright: National Highways

    The HGV tipped over on the westbound carriageway between junction four for Brigg and junction three for Scunthorpe.

    The lorry is in the process of being recovered but a diversion is in place for drivers.

