Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Fire crews attacked with missiles in Hull
Fire crews were forced to withdraw from an incident after being attacked with missiles.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews had come under attack as they dealt with a blaze at a park on Gower Road, in Hull, on Sunday.
It follows reports of a spate of wheelie bin blazes in the Boothferry estate area of the city.
Humberside's chief fire officer Chris Blacksell said there were concerns gangs were starting fires to lure crews to the area so they could attack them.
Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and bright start to the day with sunny spells. It will remain dry in the afternoon, but it will tend to cloud over from the west.
Tonight, it will remain overcast, but it will continue to be dry. There is a very small chance of an odd spot of light rain or drizzle.