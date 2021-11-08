Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Fire crews were forced to withdraw from an incident after being attacked with missiles.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews had come under attack as they dealt with a blaze at a park on Gower Road, in Hull, on Sunday.

It follows reports of a spate of wheelie bin blazes in the Boothferry estate area of the city.

Humberside's chief fire officer Chris Blacksell said there were concerns gangs were starting fires to lure crews to the area so they could attack them.