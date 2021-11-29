Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

Engineers have been working through the night to restore power to homes in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire following Storm Arwen.

Northern Powergrid said the damage caused by the storm was the worst it's dealt with in 15 years.

Last night, it said, 32,000 homes across the north east were still without power.

It says engineers from all over the UK have been brought in to restore customers' supply.

Dozens of postcodes across Bradford, Leeds, Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield have been affected.

Northern Powergrid's Head of Policy Development , said: "The storm has caused significant damage to our network and we're working hard to repair the damage.

"It's going to take quite long periods for some people to get back on, we know for a number of people unfortunately that'll be beyond today

"It's very difficult for us to give an end point because as we work through we find other bits of damage as we go."