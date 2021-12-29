Live
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside, BBC Radio Sheffield or BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter GoogleCopyright: Google
Vaccination centre mix-up in Hull
Hospital bosses in Hull have advised that some people have been sent to the wrong site to received their Covid-19 jab.
The trust said texts had been issued stating some people should go to Castle Hill Hospital, when the vaccination centre was at Hull's Royal Infirmary.
Man killed in dyke crash
A man died when the car he was in overturned and fell into a dyke at the side of a country road.
The 21-year-old, from Barnsley, was in a Renault Clio which crashed on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire Police said.
A second man, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses who were in the area at about 22:30 GMT on Monday to come forward.