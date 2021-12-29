Yorkshire and Lincolnshire: Latest news and coronavirus updates

A man died when the car he was in overturned and fell into a dyke at the side of a country road.

The 21-year-old, from Barnsley, was in a Renault Clio which crashed on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire Police said.

A second man, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses who were in the area at about 22:30 GMT on Monday to come forward.