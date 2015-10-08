We now know the number of people made redundant at Mark Group is 577.
Another 154 have been retained in Leicester while administrators urgently search for a buyer.
The solar energy firm went into administration yesterday and has blamed its troubles on a change in government policy.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Chief commercial officer Bill Rumble said: "The government's decision was completely out of the blue. It has supported solar in the past and we were a long way down the road to getting subsidy-free solar."
Traffic calming measures and a new 20mph speed limit are going to be brought in this month on a road in Aylestone.
The city council will install rubber speed cushions and a raised speed hump in Middleton Street where there's been 16 accidents involving injuries between January 2007 and June 2013.
The road will be closed to traffic on Thursday 22 October and Friday 23 October while the work is carried out.
Volunteers ask 'are you ok?'
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Among the commuters at Leicester Railway Station today are a number of volunteers mingling with passengers asking: "Are you ok?"
BBCCopyright: BBC
It's all part of World Mental Health Day where we're being asked to use that simple one line to start a conversation with a complete stranger because a kind word can help lift the mood of someone who may be feeling low.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change has responded to claims it is to blame for the financial difficulties and job losses at Leicester's Mark Group.
The Sustainable Energy Association says the government's proposed changes to solar subsidies are to blame for the company going into administration.
BBCCopyright: BBC
A DECC spokesperson says: “Our priority is to keep bills as low as possible for hardworking families and businesses. Government support has driven down the cost of renewable energy significantly and these costs are continuing to fall.
"We are protecting existing investment and bill payers, while reducing our emissions in the most cost-effective way.”
The man was intervening in a disagreement between the driver and another passenger on the 88 service on Saffron Lane at about 06:40. The passenger then attacked him, injuring his face.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.
NHS trust 'deeply saddened' by patient suicide
BBC Radio Leicester
The Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has responded to claims it failed a mental health patient who went on to commit suicide.
James Thompson's mum claims he begged staff at Bradgate Mental Health Unit to section him, she thinks he might still be here had they listened.
The trust said: "Our staff are committed to providing the best care possible and we are carrying out an in-depth multi-agency review of his care to examine where we might identify any lessons to be learned and what action might be needed to address these."
Live Reporting
Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Over 500 people lose their jobs at an energy firm in Leicester
- Leicestershire County Council agrees to continue with its fire service cuts consultation
- Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen says she's looking forward to getting home after abandoning her Atlantic crossing
Sarah OutenCopyright: Sarah Outen View more on twitterView more on twitter Leicester MercuryCopyright: Leicester Mercury BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC
Facebook
British Transport PoliceCopyright: British Transport Police Steve AllenCopyright: Steve Allen BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter Leicester MercuryCopyright: Leicester Mercury ThinkstockCopyright: Thinkstock BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Leicester MercuryCopyright: Leicester Mercury BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- The Department for Energy says it's regrettable hundreds of jobs have been lost at a Leicester company
- A man receives hospital treatment after being assaulted on a bus in Leicester
- The search for Leicester's next bishop takes another step today, with the start of interviews
Hinckley TimesCopyright: Hinckley Times BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter Leicester MercuryCopyright: Leicester Mercury BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Leicester MercuryCopyright: Leicester Mercury BBCCopyright: BBC
- Hundreds of jobs are set to be lost in Leicester after The Mark Group announced it was going into administration
- A couple from Leicestershire blame local mental health services for failing to stop their son killing himself
- A Leicestershire farmer is selling 5,000 of his chickens because he doesn't want them to go to slaughter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images British Transport PoliceCopyright: British Transport Police BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Our live coverage across the day
Today's updates have come to an end. Join us for more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 tomorrow.
Weather: Dry and clear overnight
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Dry and settled to end the day with some patchy cloud.
The clear skies overnight mean there's a chance you could see the Northern Lights.
It will feel chilly in rural areas with lows of 3C (37F) and 8C (46F) everywhere else.
Vardy in line for Wembley debut
The chances of Jamie Vardy making his Wembley debut in an England shirt are edging closer.
The striker trained today St George's Park and his chances of starting have been given a boast with the news Wayne Rooney and Danny Ings are looking doubtful to face Estonia tomorrow night.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Homeward bound for Rutland adventurer
Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen says she's looking forward to getting back home after being rescued at the weekend.
She should arrive in Canada this weekend after having to give up her attempt to row across the Atlantic because of a hurricane.
Drivers to slow down in Aylestone
Mayor plans new 'Welcome to Leicester' signs
Leicester Mercury
Richard III is set to feature on huge new signs welcoming visitors to Leicester.
Council to continue with fire service consultation
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
An extraordinary county council meeting earlier has ended with councillors agreeing to continue with the consultation on the future of the city and county's fire service.
Last month, the Fire Authority said it would be shutting two stations, and getting rid of 11 engines after its grant from the government was halved.
Council bosses say they have no choice but to try and work with less money.
Foxes' Okazaki nets for Japan
BBC Sport
Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki has scored to give Japan a 2-0 lead in their World Cup Qualifier against Syria in Oman.
This evening, Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel and his Denmark side look like they'll need a win in Portugal tonight to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2016 automatically.
Fine for Troon fly-tipper
Hundreds facing redundancy at energy firm
We now know the number of people made redundant at Mark Group is 577.
Another 154 have been retained in Leicester while administrators urgently search for a buyer.
The solar energy firm went into administration yesterday and has blamed its troubles on a change in government policy.
Chief commercial officer Bill Rumble said: "The government's decision was completely out of the blue. It has supported solar in the past and we were a long way down the road to getting subsidy-free solar."
Your views: Level crossing recklessness
Leigh Spencer got in touch after watching this video clip of a near miss on a level crossing in Narborough.
He said: "I live just up the road from this crossing have to say I'm not surprised a lot of people doing some very silly things on the roads at the moment just to gain a few seconds."
Your photos: Bradgate Park stag poser
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Thanks to Steve Allen for sending in this lovely photo of a handsome stag posing at Bradgate Park.
Email or tweet us your finest photos. I'll feature the best on Local Live.
Interviews held to find Leicester's new bishop
The search for Leicester's next bishop takes another step today, with the start of interviews.
Four candidates have been shortlisted to replace Tim Stevens who retired earlier this year.
Jonathan Kerry, chief executive of the Diocese of Leicester, says: "I'm very glad I'm not going through it because it is quite an ordeal for the candidates.
"There's a panel of 14 people, they're led by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, and they will be asking a whole load of questions."
Blaby supermarket set for expansion
Care workers help pensioner 'covered in blood'
Leicester Mercury
Two care workers rushed to the aid of a 93-year-old woman who was injured and bleeding after falling in her house.
Government 'stuck in the wrong century'
Friends of the Earth has blamed the government for Leicester's Mark Group going into administration.
Campaigner Alasdair Cameron said: “These huge job losses are likely to be the first of many as government attacks on efforts to build a low-carbon economy begin to bite.
“Government policy threatens over 20,000 UK solar jobs – with many more at risk in other green sectors.
“The renewable energy industry around the world is booming and costs are falling rapidly, but the UK government seems to be stuck in the wrong century.”
Fire union protest at County Hall
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
Fire Brigade Union supporters gathered outside County Hall earlier ahead of a council meeting to discuss planned cuts to the county's fire service.
Council bosses are being urged to rethink controversial proposals to close two fire stations and remove 11 fire engines from use.
Aylestone to get new traffic calming measures
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Traffic calming measures and a new 20mph speed limit are going to be brought in this month on a road in Aylestone.
The city council will install rubber speed cushions and a raised speed hump in Middleton Street where there's been 16 accidents involving injuries between January 2007 and June 2013.
The road will be closed to traffic on Thursday 22 October and Friday 23 October while the work is carried out.
Volunteers ask 'are you ok?'
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Among the commuters at Leicester Railway Station today are a number of volunteers mingling with passengers asking: "Are you ok?"
It's all part of World Mental Health Day where we're being asked to use that simple one line to start a conversation with a complete stranger because a kind word can help lift the mood of someone who may be feeling low.
Drinkwater's cheeriness delights Ranieri
Leicester Mercury
Claudio Ranieri says he loves the fact in-form midfielder Danny Drinkwaterarrives at Belvoir Drive with a smile on his face every day.
Protests held over fire service cutbacks
A Leicestershire fireman says county council plans to close two stations and lose 11 engines are a mistake.
Adam Wood says crew at Kibworth get called out about five times a week. Under new proposals this station will close.
He says: "I think it's going to leave Kibworth especially exposed in a time of need.
"It's all well and good getting the first fire engine to a job but it's trying to get the second or third appliance there."
Man 'begged' to be sectioned before killing himself
The mother of a Leicester chef who took his own life earlier this year says she wasn't surprised.
Margaret Timson says she and her son James Thompson repeatedly asked Bradgate Mental Health Unit to admit him.
She said: "He did beg on numerous occasions for them to section him and every time they said it wasn't a place he'd want to go to.
"I think had he had some help and be taken in he might be here today."
Farmer sells chickens to save them from slaughter
BBC Radio Leicester
A Leicestershire farmer is selling 5,000 of his chickens to the public because he doesn't want them to go to slaughter.
The farmer, from Higham on the Hill near Hinckley, says because the colour of the hens' eggs become paler as they age, they're rejected by distributors, but they're still good.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Community group backs out of library takeover
Hinckley Times
Volunteers looking to run Barwell’s library as a community venture have pulled the plug on the plan.
Job losses at Mark Group 'regrettable'
The Department of Energy and Climate Change has responded to claims it is to blame for the financial difficulties and job losses at Leicester's Mark Group.
The Sustainable Energy Association says the government's proposed changes to solar subsidies are to blame for the company going into administration.
A DECC spokesperson says: “Our priority is to keep bills as low as possible for hardworking families and businesses. Government support has driven down the cost of renewable energy significantly and these costs are continuing to fall.
"We are protecting existing investment and bill payers, while reducing our emissions in the most cost-effective way.”
Man arrested over Leicester bus attack
A 36-year-old man is receiving treatment after he was assaulted on a Leicester bus this morning.
The man was intervening in a disagreement between the driver and another passenger on the 88 service on Saffron Lane at about 06:40. The passenger then attacked him, injuring his face.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.
NHS trust 'deeply saddened' by patient suicide
BBC Radio Leicester
The Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has responded to claims it failed a mental health patient who went on to commit suicide.
James Thompson's mum claims he begged staff at Bradgate Mental Health Unit to section him, she thinks he might still be here had they listened.
The trust said: "Our staff are committed to providing the best care possible and we are carrying out an in-depth multi-agency review of his care to examine where we might identify any lessons to be learned and what action might be needed to address these."
Items taken from vehicles in Oadby
Leicester man's letter brought a tear to PM
Leicester Mercury
A letter written by a Leicester man to David Cameron on the eve of the General Election was read out to the Tory party conference.
Army recruiting in Leicester
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
The British Army has come to Leicester on the lookout for new officers in the first recruitment drive of its kind for eight years.
Figures show there's been a decline in the number of graduates and school leavers opting for a career as an army officer.
Last year, around a fifth of posts at Sandhurst, the army officer training academy, weren't filled.
Government blamed for Leicester job losses
BBC Radio Leicester
Hundreds of job losses at a Leicester energy company are being blamed on changes to government policy.
The Mark Group, which has its headquarters in Beaumont Leys, has gone into administration, after changes to subsidies led to heavy losses.
Dave Sowden, chief executive of the Sustainable Energy Association, says: "The most negative changes that company has been through have both been policy driven.
"The one last year was driven by the previous government's short-term changes to energy efficiency policy. This time round it's been spooked by the government's proposed changes to solar subsidies."
Police name man killed in Keyham crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Police have named a man who died in a crash near Keyham.
John Ford, 57, from Houghton on the Hill, was killed in the crash on Ingarsby Road at about 07:30 on 29 September.
Woman creates tiger cake to raise animal awareness
Leicester Mercury
This life-size tiger cake is the handiwork of Zoe Fox, of Countesthorpe, who spent 300 hours in her kitchen creating the life-like creature.
Firefighters to fight against cuts
Tim Parker
BBC Radio Leicester Political Reporter
Firefighters are to lobby a meeting of councillors in Leicestershire this morning over planned cuts to the county's fire service.
The Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority says its grant from government will be halved over the next five years.
Proposals to close two stations and remove 11 fire engines from the city and county are already being fiercely opposed.
Latest headlines for Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Your views: Would you help a stranger?
Jim Davis
BBC Radio Leicester presenter
On today's BBC Radio Leicester phone-in I'm asking: Would you ask a stranger if they are OK?
You can get involved between now and 10:00 on 0116 2511049.
Rugby: Chuter calls for Lancaster to step down
BBC Sport
Former England and Tigers hooker George Chuter believes Stuart Lancaster has taken England as far as he can.
Chuter said England's embarrassing exit from the competition is the final straw.
Hundreds of level crossing offences in East Midlands
East Midlands Today
The British Transport Police is urging us to do more to stay safe when using level crossings.
Latest figures show there were nearly 300 offences committed at the region's level crossings in the past year.
Officers say while most offences are committed by motorists, they want to make sure pedestrians and cyclists are aware of the dangers too.
It highlighted this near-miss in Narborough as an example of people failing to use level crossings properly.
Family blame health specialists for suicide
Emily Anderson
Reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
A family from Leicestershire have told me they believe their son could still be alive if he'd been allowed access to the right kind of mental health treatment.
James Thompson was 44 when he killed himself in July after living with mental health issues for most of his life.
James was treated as an outpatient at the Bradgate Mental Health Unit in Leicester in the time leading up to his death but his family believe he should have been getting more help.
Jobs lost as energy firm goes into administration
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
Hundreds of jobs are set to be lost in Leicester after a home insulation company announced it was going into administration.
The Mark Group was founded 40 years ago and employs more that 700 people at its headquarters in Beaumont Leys.
Last year 670 jobs were lost at the energy company, with the firm blaming heavy losses on government changes to subsidies for domestic solar power options.
Weather: Some cloud and lots of sunshine
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A cold and clear start to the day with plenty of sunshine. There will be some cloud around this afternoon but sunny spells will remain.
A small risk of an isolated shower. Highs of 16C (61F).
Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
I'll be here until 18:00 with all the day's news, sport, weather and travel for Leicestershire.
You can contact me throughout the day by email, Facebook or Twitter.
If you've taken any nice photos around the county you think we could use on our website please do send them in. Today's photo is of the Grand Union Canal in Leicester and was taken by Pete Cartwright.